IU Fraternity suspended until 2024

BLOOMINGTON — Acacia Fraternity at Indiana University is suspended until August 2024, according to IU spokesperson Chuck Carney.

The university previously received and investigated several complaints involving hazing allegations and other social events that involved the fraternity during the 2020-2021 school year.

IU determined that due to health and safety concerns, as well as violating the Code of Student Rights, Responsibilities and Conduct, the International Council of Acacia Fraternity, and Vice Provost for Student Affairs and Dean of Students, Dave O'Guinn, it was mutually agreed upon to close the Acacia chapter at Indiana University immediately.

Carney explained the fraternity held multiple social gatherings with more than 200 people in attendance, violating the school's policies as well as the city and county's COVID-19 regulations.

And, during the investigation into these allegations, student leaders of Acacia Fraternity did not cooperate. They also provided incomplete and false information.

The university said the chapter will be eligible to become active on the campus in August 2024, so long as they meet the Office of Sorority and Fraternity's Life's extension requirements.