IU professor unsure about the future of her employment following arrest during protests

INDIANAPOLIS — One Indiana University professor is unsure of her future after she says she showed up to support her students first amendment rights.

When she did that she was arrested banned from campus.

"I saw the photos of what had happened on Thursday and that was my line in the sand,” Heather Akou an Associate Professor of Fashion Design at Indiana University said. “It just is a level of violence that was previously unthinkable on this campus.”

Wednesday was Akou's first day back on campus after she appealed her ban. She's worked at the university for 20 years. She says she was arrested on Saturday after police asked students to remove their tents.

She claims police moved in before students were able to do what they were told.

"The next thing I know is I have a medal baton mashed into my neck,” Akou said. “I was hit in the side of my chin and my arm with one of the riot shields and it was clear to me that there was no way I was going to be able to do anything in those circumstances."

After Akou's arrest she took to social media to share how she and protesters were treated by police. According to a statement from the university they deployed IU police, who were assisted by state police because of what they say were "legitimate safety concerns related to un-regulated encampments."

Doug Carter the superintendent of Indiana State Police says they were doing what they needed to keep everyone on campus safe.

"At the end of the day there is a relatively small number of people on IU's campus,” Carter said. “We have to remember the 38-39,000 other people that are there and when they live in fear and concern that is not ok."

He says when the 75 state troopers arrived on campus, they were immediately met with hostility from protesters, even when they were trying to de-escalate the situation.

"We live in a civilized society,” Carter said. “We tried to negotiate and get them a place where they could protest whether we agree or disagree with what they are protesting we have a duty and responsibility to protect them unless it becomes other than what the first amendment allows.”

As for Akuo she is unsure about her future at the university but in the mean time she plans to continue to do her job.

"I love what I do and I don't want to lose my job,” Akuo said. “Really when I went to the protest it was part of what I see as my work as an educator."

Indiana state police will be on site during commencement tomorrow and Saturday to assist with any disruptions.