John Mellencamp donating archive collection to Indiana University

Sculpture also in the works for IU Bloomington campus
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
FILE - John Mellencamp performs at the 17th Annual GRAMMY Foundation Legacy Concert at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2015, in Los Angeles.
Posted at 6:24 PM, Mar 03, 2023
BLOOMINGTON — Musician, artist and activist John Mellencamp is donating a collection to Indiana University.

It will include original creative works, photographs, instruments and other significant memorabilia.

"John’s impact on music and American culture is immense,” IU President Pamela Whitten said. “On behalf of Hoosiers everywhere, I am exceptionally proud of John’s lifelong association with IU and deeply grateful to him for selecting the university as the permanent home for his archives."

Additionally, a sculpture honoring Mellencamp is in the works. It will be located near the Fine Arts Plaza on the IU Bloomington campus.

In addition to his music career, Mellencamp is also an artist. The Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Museum of Art at Indiana University will partner with Mellencamp to launch an exhibition in the 2023-24 academic year. It will showcase Mellencamp’s visual artistic expression and pay tribute to his accomplishments as a contemporary artis

“Legends of Rock: John Mellencamp,” a permanent exhibition, opened last year at the storied Rock and Roll Hall of Fame museum.

