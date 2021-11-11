Neighbors concerned after lead detected in paint chips that fell from Bloomington Fire Department's controlled burn site

BLOOMINGTON — A firefighter training exercise in Bloomington may have contaminated residential areas with lead, near a controlled burn. Now, city officials are investigating.

The Bloomington Fire Department burned the home off of South High Street Friday morning as part of a firefighter training exercise. The Indiana Department of Environmental Management confirmed that tests showed there was lead-based paint found in the home.

Paint chips and debris flew from the house as it was burning and as a result, neighbors say, it ended up in their front yards.

“I don’t feel safe in my yard at the moment,” Matt Murphy said. “Everything is covered with lead dust and lead paint chips.”

A contractor who has done house restoration work for decades, Murphy says he immediately knew something was wrong Friday when the controlled burn began, recognizing the smell coming from the fire as lead-based paint.

He says he drove to the paint store and bought a 3M lead test kit, which proved the paint chips were positive for lead.

“I didn’t know we could be smelling this, we could be breathing this in for days, maybe months later, I don’t know!” Ingrid Faber, who also lives nearby said.

Murphy recruited help from Indiana University’s Environmental Resilience Institute executive director, who said nearly all the paint chips he tested at his lab were positive for lead, as well.

“Kind of short-term and long-term concerns,” Gabriel Filippelli, an Environmental Resilience Institute Executive Director with IU said. “They mostly revolve around children. Children are the most vulnerable to lead exposure and lead poisoning. The impacts are permanent if they are exposed to enough of it.”

“What concerns me most is I have a 10-year-old daughter that is very active and loves to play outside,” Christopher Sapp said. “She likes to dig in the dirt. She’s got a swing set and a treehouse out there. And I’m worried about the long-term effects of that and already took her to the pediatrician to have blood drawn to test her lead levels.”

“I’ve got poor health so I’m concerned about my health,” Faber said. “And I will get lead tested.”

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management says they received a fire training request from the Bloomington Fire Department and approved the controlled burn. IDEM officials say their “open burning rule” does not prohibit the burning of lead-based paint. However, they recommend that any fire training follow lead-safe work practices.

“It just blows my mind that that could be allowed,” Faber said. “Once again, we can’t burn leaves in our yard in the City of Bloomington but they can burn a 2 1/2 story big, old house with lead paint and not even bulk about it.”

“It’s not a good enough answer and it’s one thing that all of us hope comes from this event is that some changes to both local, county-wide, and maybe state law,” Murphy said.

“It does urge us to rethink our permissions for allowing something like this to happen," Filippelli added.

Bloomington city crews continue to survey the vicinity and collect debris from neighbors’ yards. The city also contracted two companies to help in remediation, which began clean-up on Tuesday.

“The problem is a lot of the fallout came in the form of dust and small particles. And that’s everywhere,” Murphy said.

Residents are still stunned this could even happen and are worried about the health and safety of their families.

“Bad idea to have a giant fire in the middle of a neighborhood. Period,” Murphy said.

Below is a press release sent by the City of Bloomington: