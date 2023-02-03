Multiple Bloomington Texas Roadhouse employees taken to the hospital after water heater leak

BLOOMINGTON — The Texas Roadhouse in Bloomington is temporarily closed after a water heater leak sent multiple employees to the hospital for observation.

A restaurant spokesperson tells WRTV there was a malfunction with the heater's ignition switch, which caused a small gas leak.

The spokesperson says he believes seven employees were taken to the hospital Thursday night for observation after they reported not feeling well.

Plumbers and the Bloomington Fire Department visited the restaurant Friday to locate and fix the leak.

The restaurant will reopen Saturday for lunch, according to the company.