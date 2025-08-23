Shooting on Indiana University campus leaves one injured

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A person was shot and injured early today on the Indiana University campus, police said.

The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. near the intersection of 10th Street and Walnut Grove.

University officials immediately issued a shelter-in-place order for students and staff to avoid the area while police investigated.

The victim was shot in the leg and taken to a local hospital, where they are recovering.

Police arrested a suspect a short time later.

University officials confirmed the incident was isolated and that neither the victim nor the suspect were affiliated with Indiana University.