Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsMonroe CountyBloomington

Actions

Shooting on Indiana University campus leaves one injured

1693838137_2XKtFg.jpg
Matt Rourke / AP
1693838137_2XKtFg.jpg
Posted

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A person was shot and injured early today on the Indiana University campus, police said.

The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. near the intersection of 10th Street and Walnut Grove.

University officials immediately issued a shelter-in-place order for students and staff to avoid the area while police investigated.

The victim was shot in the leg and taken to a local hospital, where they are recovering.
Police arrested a suspect a short time later.

University officials confirmed the incident was isolated and that neither the victim nor the suspect were affiliated with Indiana University.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.