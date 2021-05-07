Silver Alert issued for missing woman from Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 57-year-old woman last seen Friday morning in Bloomington.

Alice Pearison is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to the alert. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue sleeves, jean shorts or pants and white shoes with black stripes.

She was last seen around 11 a.m. on May 7, 2021

Pearison is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 812-349-2781.