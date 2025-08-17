Storms damage campground and marina near Lake Monroe

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — First responders in Monroe County were busy overnight dealing with the aftermath of severe storms that brought down trees and caused damage at two separate locations.

Around 12:30 a.m., Monroe Fire Protection District's Engine 21 and Battalion 22 were sent to Hardin Ridge Campground after a report of a person pinned under a fallen tree. Crews faced significant delays due to multiple downed trees and power lines blocking the roads. First responders, including IU Health Bloomington Hospital's Lifeline Ambulance and a Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy, eventually reached the injured person with the help of campground staff.

The patient, who remained alert and communicative, was stabilized by medical personnel. Fire and law enforcement, with the help of bystanders, worked to free the person’s leg from the tree. The person was then taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

At the same time, additional fire units were dispatched to Fourwinds Marina after receiving reports of boats and docks breaking loose in the high winds.

When firefighters arrived, they found damaged walkways and displaced docks, but no injuries were reported. Due to concerns about structural damage, electrical hazards and potential fuel leaks, marina management and fire crews evacuated everyone from the affected docks. Firefighters, marina staff and Indiana Conservation Officers worked together to safely shuttle boaters back to shore.

The storm also downed several trees and destroyed an event tent at the marina.