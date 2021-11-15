Judge rescinds Vauhxx Booker's public defender after GoFundMe established

BLOOMINGTON — A judge has taken back the appointment of a public defender for a Black activist in Monroe County.

Vauhxx Booker alleges a group of white men threatened to attack him on July 4, 2020, at a property near Lake Monroe.

A Johnson County judge initially granted Booker's request for a public defender and then reversed it days later.

The judge said the change came after a GoFundMe account was set up on Booker's behalf. As of Sunday, the fund was worth about $36,000.

Booker will now have to hire a lawyer or represent himself.

PREVIOUS | Indiana DNR investigating 'attempted lynching' of Black man at Lake Monroe | Lawyers for man accused of racially motivated attack at Lake Monroe say victim's allegations 'false' | Special prosecutor & change of venue to be requested in alleged racial attack at Lake Monroe | Attorney for Vauhxx Booker denies he instigated Lake Monroe incident | Vauhxx Booker responds to newly filed charges: 'This has been humiliating and defeating'