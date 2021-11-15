Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis local newsMonroe County

Actions

Judge rescinds Vauhxx Booker's public defender after GoFundMe established

$36,000 in account as of Sunday
items.[0].image.alt
WRTV photo
Vauhxx Booker discusses an incident in which he said a group of people physically assaulted him and threatened him.
booker.PNG
Posted at 8:31 AM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 08:46:29-05

BLOOMINGTON — A judge has taken back the appointment of a public defender for a Black activist in Monroe County.

Vauhxx Booker alleges a group of white men threatened to attack him on July 4, 2020, at a property near Lake Monroe.

A Johnson County judge initially granted Booker's request for a public defender and then reversed it days later.

The judge said the change came after a GoFundMe account was set up on Booker's behalf. As of Sunday, the fund was worth about $36,000.

Booker will now have to hire a lawyer or represent himself.

PREVIOUS | Indiana DNR investigating 'attempted lynching' of Black man at Lake Monroe | Lawyers for man accused of racially motivated attack at Lake Monroe say victim's allegations 'false' | Special prosecutor & change of venue to be requested in alleged racial attack at Lake Monroe | Attorney for Vauhxx Booker denies he instigated Lake Monroe incident | Vauhxx Booker responds to newly filed charges: 'This has been humiliating and defeating'

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream now!