Man dies in a firework-related incident in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY — A 23-year-old man has died in an incident involving fireworks, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say the incident happened on Saturday just before 10:30 p.m. in the 7000 block of W. Tabor Hill Road.

23-year-old Tyler Pinkley of Bloomington was found suffering from traumatic injuries he reportedly sustained while handling fireworks.

The Monroe County Coroner's Office pronounced Pinkley deceased at the scene.

During the investigation, deputies interviewed about a dozen witnesses and collected evidence.

Witnesses said Pinkley was trying to light off a large mortar while holding it directly above his head. Witnesses told deputies they tried to stop him, but Pinkley dismissed them, claiming he had done this before.

The initial investigation suggests the incident was accidental.