Masks to be required indoors in Monroe County, on all IU campuses

BLOOMINGTON — Indoor mask mandates will take effect Thursday in Monroe County and on all Indiana University campuses as the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rises in the state.

The Monroe County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday to require people to wear masks in all indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status.

The mandate will take effect at 8 a.m. Thursday and remain in place until at least Sept. 30 or whenever Monroe County returns to the blue status on Indiana's COVID-19 map.

Indiana University announced shortly after the vote that masks will be required indoors on all campus across the state for IU students, employees and visitors on Thursday. Masks will not be required outdoors.

A statement from the university said officials will continue to monitor local conditions and will make changes to individual campuses based on local data.