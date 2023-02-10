Monroe Co. corrections officer fired after use of force review

MONROE COUNTY — A Monroe County corrections officer is out of a job after a use of force review.

On Jan. 31, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says an inmate was belligerent and threatened and fought with officers.

At one point, the sheriff says the inmate told an officer “as soon as you touch me, I’m [going to] knock your teeth out.”

Body camera video released Friday shows officers fighting with the inmate. One of the corrections officers suffered a split lip and the inmate suffered a fractured nose and orbital bone.

After the mandatory use of force review was conducted by the Jail Commander, a certified use of force expert, Sheriff Ruben Martè ordered an internal investigation and asked the Indiana State Police to conduct an independent investigation to determine whether any crimes were committed during the struggle.

After the internal investigation was complete, Sheriff Martè decided to fire a corrections officer "who, in an admittedly difficult situation, failed to follow the high standards of the office that require de-escalation whenever possible."

On Thursday, a prosecuting attorney decided that no criminal charges would be filed.

Condensed and raw body camera footage were released.

Warning: the following videos may be disturbing to some people. Viewer discretion is advised.

Condensed video:



Raw video:



