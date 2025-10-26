Nashville man dies in head-on crash on I-69

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — A 33-year-old Nashville man died Saturday morning after driving the wrong way on Interstate 69 and colliding head-on with another vehicle north of Bloomington.

Johnathon Clark was traveling southbound in the northbound lane of I-69 near the 126.5-mile marker when his 2016 blue Jeep Wrangler struck a 2011 blue GMC Sierra pickup truck driven by Solomon Dillard-Rynard, 29, of Bloomington, according to a preliminary investigation by Indiana State Police.

Both vehicles came to rest in the median after the collision. Clark's Jeep flipped and caught fire.

Troopers and deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff's Department used multiple fire extinguishers in an effort to put out the fire before it engulfed the Jeep, but Clark died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Dillard-Rynard was transported to IU Health Bloomington Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.