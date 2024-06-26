Speed limit to increase on I-69 in Monroe County

INDIANAPOLIS — This week, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) will update speed limits along I-69 in Monroe Couny.

On Thursday, INDOT is scheduled to increase the speed limit from mile marker 112 to mile marker 122 in Monroe County.

Currently, the speed limit is 55 mph and it will soon be 65 mph.

According to INDOT, the increased speed limit is intended to help enhance safety and mobility by establishing consistency along the corridor.

All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change, according to INDOT.

