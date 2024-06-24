Visit Bloomington says summer is the best time to explore B-town

BLOOMINGTON — School’s out for summer.

That means cities with college campuses across the country are typically more laid back and quiet.

About 50,000 students live in Bloomington, home of Indiana University, during the school year.

But in the summer months, Executive Director of Visit Bloomington Mike McAfee says that number cuts in half.

“Definitely makes it a little more challenging. Things are just a little bit slower," McAfee said.

Bloomington is located roughly an hour south of Indianapolis.

It's known as the gateway to scenic southern Indiana.

“All the hills and valleys that you can drive through, so it’s a great scenic ride drive right down highway 46, on I-69 through Bloomington in our area," McAfee said. “We have three lakes in the Bloomington area. Monroe Lake, which is the largest lake in the state. Griffy Lake and Lake Lemon are all here.”

B-town also has a big focus on local.

The Square is lined with over 30 locally owned and operated bars, restaurants and boutiques.

“Great culinary scene. Lots of independent, locally owned restaurants. You can come down and feel like a local in the college town," McAfee said.

Located about 10 miles out of downtown is Butler Winery.

Father-son duo Jim and Andy Butler say all their wine is made from grapes grown at their vineyard right here in Bloomington.

“It’s a family business. It’s not just myself, my brother, sister-in-law, there’s lots of us working to make sure things keep going with the same level and quality as the last 40 years and hopefully for the next 40," Andy Butler said.

They say business doubles if not triples in the summer and beginning of fall.

“Things tend to pick up in May when school is out and people are starting their vacations," Jim Butler said.

And there are plenty of other college towns here in the Hoosier state to check out this summer.

Purdue in West Lafayette, Ball State in Muncie and DePauw in Greencastle — to name a few!