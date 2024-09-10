Monument Circle south steps closed for construction until November 2025

INDIANAPOLIS — The Soldiers and Sailors' Monument is Indianapolis' most iconic landmark. However, one part of the monument is in such bad shape that it will take more than a year to repair.

The steps of the monument facing South Meridian Street are now fenced off and closed until at least November 2025. The Indiana War Memorial Commission is spending $10 million to replace the limestone stairs, which have become damaged over time.

"We need to make sure that it doesn't fall down around us," said Indiana War Memorial Commission executive director Stewart Goodwin. "This property, like all of the properties through the American Legion Mall area, are on the National Historic Landmark registry. Just as easily as they went on there, if they go into a state of disrepair, they could come off the registry."

The entire monument is encircled with chain link fence because crews have spent the past two years repairing the steps on the north side. Goodwin said the north steps could reopen as soon as this weekend.

"We have a saying, you have to get ugly before you get pretty. We've been ugly for a while, and we're getting pretty pretty quickly."

The monument in the circle still attracts tourists and their cameras, even with the construction at its base.

"I'm from Seattle, so I always try to find the Space Needle in every town," said Brett Miller, a tourist visiting Indianapolis. "I'm glad to find out that this is it."

The Soldiers and Sailors' Monument was built on Market and Meridian between 1888 and 1902 to honor veterans of the Civil War, the American Revolutionary War, the War of 1812, the Mexican-American War, and the Spanish-American War.

Goodwin believes its history is an apt metaphor for the construction about to take place.

"Civil wars do one of two things for countries: they either come back stronger or destroy them," Goodwin said.

