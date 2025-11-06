Monumental Marathon: What to expect for traffic restrictions

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Monumental Marathon is happening this Saturday, and attendance is expected to break records.

Over 17,500 participants are expected to participate in Saturday's marathon, half marathon and 5K races — the largest field in Monumental Marathon history.

Packet pickup starts Thursday at the Monumental Health and Fitness Expo at the Indiana Convention Center. The expo runs from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday.

The expo is open to the public and allows people to check out race merchandise and explore over 50 health and fitness exhibitors.

The race will start at a new location this year: West Street, just south of Maryland Street. Runners will finish on Washington Street, just west of Capitol Avenue.

Weekend traffic impacts

For people who have alternative plans this weekend in Indy, there are several closures to be aware of:

Friday night:

• Washington Street between Capitol Avenue and West Street closes at 5 p.m. Friday

Saturday morning:

Most of the larger traffic impact will hit downtown Indy and the city's north side from Saturday morning to early afternoon.

Major road restrictions will affect:

• Fall Creek Parkway

• North Meridian Street

• Massachusetts Avenue

• North College Avenue

• Washington Boulevard

• Additional smaller restrictions in downtown Indianapolis

Timeline:

• Almost all traffic restrictions lift by 3:30 p.m. Saturday

• Race finish line area (North Capitol Avenue and New York Street to West and Washington streets) reopens at 5:30 p.m. Saturday

For more traffic details and maps of the race, click here.

