Mooresville honors fallen Air National Guard Captain Seth Koval

MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WRTV) — Friends and family of Captain Seth Koval, an Air National Guard captain who lost his life in the line of duty earlier this year, gathered to honor his life and legacy at a tribute service at Mooresville High School Sunday, remembering him as an unselfish man, whose life was too short, but was lived well.

“Seth was amazing at everything he did and set his mind to,” Seth’s wife, Heather said. “He was incredibly kind and generous with his time, money, and resources, and he had a constant, steady sense of calm and security, no matter the situation.”

Koval, who grew up in Mooresville, enlisted in the Indiana Air National Guard in 2006, later transferring to the Ohio National Guard, where he was commissioned and earned his pilot wings.

Over a 20-year career, he deployed five times across the world.

Among the speakers at Sunday’s service were Koval’s childhood pastor, Larry Floyd, and several military officials, including Koval’s brother and sister, both members of the armed services.

“Seth and I share a love of God, family, traveling, cool aircraft, one wheeling, weapons and, of course, for this great nation of America,” Seth’s brother, Caleb said.

“He was many things to my siblings and our family,” Seth’s sister, Hayley said. “An athletic, creative, capable, and loving brother, son, husband, and daddy. His unexpected death has left a palpable absence in our family, but one that, by the grace of God, is only temporary.”

Seth Koval’s wife, Heather, remembered their 20-year relationship fondly.

“These past 20 years were filled with love, joy, laughter, sadness, hard times, comfort, safety, adventures and a best friend who was everything to me,” she said.

The town of Mooresville proclaimed Sunday “Captain Seth R. Koval Day.” Additionally, town officials announced a portion of North Indiana Street will be ceremonially named Captain Seth R. Koval Memorial Way.