Mooresville police ask public for help locating 3-year-old child

MOORESVILLE — The Mooresville Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a three-year-old child.

Dustin Ortiz was last known to be with his mother, Laura Gasper.

Ortiz is being sought out by the Morgan County Department of Child Services in order to serve a court order for his safety.

Police said all attempts to locate Ortiz and his mother by DCS have failed.

Gasper was last known to be in the Indianapolis area and may be driving a red 2013 Chevrolet Silverado.

If located, police ask that you dial 911.