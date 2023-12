MOORESVILLE — The Mooresville Police Department is asking for the public's help to find two suspects involved in the theft of Pokémon trading cards.

Police said the cards are of high dollar and were stolen from Treasures Flea Market on Saturday, Dec. 9.

If you recognize the suspects or have knowledge of this crime you can contact Officer Anderson at 317-831-3434 or e-mail banderson@pd.Mooresville.in.gov.

You may also leave an anonymous tip at 317-831-3434 option 4.