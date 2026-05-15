Mooresville to honor fallen Air Force Captain Seth Koval in public ceremony

MOORSEVILLE, Ind. (WRTV) — A public tribute service honoring Mooresville native Captain Seth Koval, who lost his life in the line of duty in March, will be held on Sunday.

38-year-old Capt. Koval was one of the six Air Force Airmen that died on March 12 in the crash of a KC-135 in western Iraq.

According to a United States Air Force biography on Koval, he joined the Air Force in 2006 through the Indiana National Guard’s 122nd Fighter Wing.

He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in aviation operations from Purdue University in 2011, then transferred to the Ohio National Guard in 2017.

In 2018, the Air Force says Koval was “selected for a commission in 2018 with the 121st Air Refueling Wing,” completing pilot training soon after in January 2020. He later completed an instructor pilot upgrade in 2024.

Koval deployed five times (2014, 2020, 2022, 2023, and 2026) to support the United States Air Force in Europe, United States Central Command, and the United States Pacific Command supporting a Theater Security Package, and partook in Operations Enduring Freedom, Spartan Shield, and Epic Fury.

He flew 443 combat hours and over 2,000 hours in total.

Koval also received a number of awards, including a Meritorious Service Medal, an Air Medal, an Air and Space Commendation Media with oak leaf cluster, and an Air and Space Achievement Medal.

His service will be held on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Mooresville High School and is open to the public. Capt. Koval’s commanding officer, brother, sister, and wife will give tributes during the ceremony.