More concerts revealed for the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage at Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS — Wednesday, the Indiana State Fair unveiled the second wave of its 2025 concert lineup for the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage, scheduled for August 1-17 (the fair is closed on Mondays).

The Hoosier Lottery Free Stage has become a beloved summer destination for music lovers, featuring a diverse array of acts.

The current lineup for the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage includes:

Three Dog Night - Friday, August 1

Disney Throwback DJ Night - Saturday, August 2

Max McNown - Sunday, August 3 (newly added)

Babyface - Wednesday, August 6

America - Thursday, August 7 (newly added)

Bill Murray and His Blood Brothers - Friday, August 8

107.1 Radio Latina: Latin Day presents Banda Troyana - Tuesday, August 12 (newly added)

Phil Vassar & Lonestar (co-headline 6 p.m. show) - Thursday, August 14 (newly added)

Melissa Etheridge - Friday, August 15



All performances at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage are free with paid fair admission, and seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Concerts begin at 7:30 p.m., unless noted otherwise.