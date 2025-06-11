Watch Now
More concerts revealed for the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage at Indiana State Fair

Indiana State Fair
Lonestar
INDIANAPOLIS — Wednesday, the Indiana State Fair unveiled the second wave of its 2025 concert lineup for the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage, scheduled for August 1-17 (the fair is closed on Mondays).

The Hoosier Lottery Free Stage has become a beloved summer destination for music lovers, featuring a diverse array of acts.

The current lineup for the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage includes:

  • Three Dog Night - Friday, August 1
  • Disney Throwback DJ Night - Saturday, August 2
  • Max McNown - Sunday, August 3 (newly added)
  • Babyface - Wednesday, August 6
  • America - Thursday, August 7 (newly added)
  • Bill Murray and His Blood Brothers - Friday, August 8
  • 107.1 Radio Latina: Latin Day presents Banda Troyana - Tuesday, August 12 (newly added)
  • Phil Vassar & Lonestar (co-headline 6 p.m. show) - Thursday, August 14 (newly added)
  • Melissa Etheridge - Friday, August 15

All performances at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage are free with paid fair admission, and seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Concerts begin at 7:30 p.m., unless noted otherwise.

