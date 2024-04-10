More pedestrian safety measures could be coming to the Circle City

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s no secret that pedestrian safety is a huge topic around Indianapolis. Changes could be coming to some areas around the Circle City.

“Some traffic calming measures could be much appreciated. I ride my bike around here pretty often, being able to do that on this street instead of a different street would be pretty nice,” Elizabeth Hacker said.

A proposed ordinance could make those improvements. Those could be in the form of speed limit changes.

One of the changes could be speed limit reductions to 30 mph on Central Avenue from Fall Creek Parkway N. Drive to 10th Street.

“Horrible, dangerous,” one neighbor said.

According to the City, requests for street changes like the five proposals introduced during April’s council meeting can come from councilors on behalf of their constituents or through feedback received by the Mayor’s Action Center.

