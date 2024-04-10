Watch Now
More pedestrian safety measures could be coming to the Circle City

Posted at 6:19 PM, Apr 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-10 18:19:26-04

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s no secret that pedestrian safety is a huge topic around Indianapolis. Changes could be coming to some areas around the Circle City.

 “Some traffic calming measures could be much appreciated. I ride my bike around here pretty often, being able to do that on this street instead of a different street would be pretty nice,” Elizabeth Hacker said.

A proposed ordinance could make those improvements. Those could be in the form of speed limit changes.

One of the changes could be speed limit reductions to 30 mph on Central Avenue from Fall Creek Parkway N. Drive to 10th Street.

“Horrible, dangerous,” one neighbor said.

According to the City, requests for street changes like the five proposals introduced during April’s council meeting can come from councilors on behalf of their constituents or through feedback received by the Mayor’s Action Center.

Other pedestrian safety efforts instituted by Indy DPW include: 

  • A new Fatal Crash Review Commission that looks deeper at deadly crashes to find if engineering solutions are available to help prevent future incidents 
  • The 2022 update of the Complete Street ordinance, ensuring that public and private organizations design streets for all transportation modes when developing a new land use or right-of-way projects. 
  • “Road Diet” projects, including two-way conversions, that are right-sizing travel lanes, adding protected cycle and pedestrian options and giving a better sense of place to neighborhoods. 
