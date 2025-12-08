More than 1,500 volunteers help make holidays brighter for Indianapolis families

INDIANAPOLIS — A record number of volunteers came together this weekend to make the holidays brighter for families across Indianapolis.

Jewish Family Services wrapped up its largest-ever Adopt-a-Family event, supporting 100 households with gifts, clothing and essential supplies.

More than 1,500 community members gathered inside the JCC Laikin Auditorium, turning the space into a holiday workshop filled with wrapping stations, service projects and family-friendly activities.

In addition to gift donations, the event helped restock Popsie’s Pantry, Jewish Family Services’ community food pantry. The pantry provides groceries, personal care items and household essentials.

Julie Sondhelm, Clinical Director at Jewish Family Services, says the need in the community continues to grow.

“Every week, families come to us for essentials like food, laundry detergent and diapers,” she said. “These items are costly, and many simply can’t make it through the month."

This year’s program supported 305 individuals. Organizers say one of the most meaningful parts of the event is seeing families volunteer together, teaching children early about generosity and community responsibility.

A longtime supporter shared that their own family has been involved for 20 years, and the tradition has strengthened their connection to the community. Kids participate by selecting gifts, wrapping them and learning firsthand the impact of giving.

Jewish Family Services says the continued growth of Adopt-a-Family reflects a community-wide commitment to showing up for neighbors during the holiday season.

To learn more about the program or ways to support local families, click HERE.