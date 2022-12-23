More than 120 flights canceled, 60 flights delayed Friday amid Indiana winter storm

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 120 flights were canceled Friday and 60 flights were delayed at the Indianapolis International Airport as airlines struggled with frigid temperatures and high winds.

Keaten Wells built a fort of blankets to get some sleep after his flight to Vancouver was canceled and rebooked for December 26.

Wells has not received any vouchers or compensation from American Airlines.

“No, but I have a free hotel room,” joked Wells about staying at the airport. “I have Chick-fil-A. It's not all bad, you know.”

Purdue student Amber Carpenter and California resident Christopher Zang were both on the same Delta flight to Minneapolis Friday morning when it was canceled after two hours of sitting on the plane.

"As they were de-icing us, the captain hopped on board saying there is a mechanical malfunction with the plane,” said Zane.

“Our new flight is at 6:45 tomorrow morning, but they told us to get here three hours early just to be safe,” said Carpenter.

Southwest Airlines says “challenging working and travel conditions,” especially in Denver and Chicago, have resulted in disruptions to Southwest's nearly 12,000 scheduled flights Wednesday, Dec. 21 through Friday, Dec. 23.

TIPS FOR CANCELED OR DELAYED FLIGHTS

If an airline cancels your flight, or if there’s a “significant delay,” you’re entitled to a refund if you choose not to travel, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Whether you are entitled to a refund for a delay depends on many factors – including the length of the delay, the length of the flight, and your particular circumstances, according to the DOT.

If you decide to rebook but you’re experiencing delays, check your airline’s policy.

Some airlines may offer hotel or meal vouchers even if it’s not required by law.

Airlines are more likely to help you out with vouchers if the problem is mechanical or staffing related rather than weather.

Do your research and be nice, but persistent.

Many airlines are waiving change fees if you can travel after the winter storm has passed.

To avoid getting stranded at the airport, check your flight’s status on the airline’s app before leaving the house.

Click here to learn more about your rights when a flight is canceled or delayed

“Hopefully as the weather lightens up a bit, we will get people out on their way,” said Megan Carrico, Director of Public Affairs for the Indianapolis Airport Authority.

The Indianapolis Airport Authority is doing what it can to help passengers including clearing runways, providing sleeping mats and cots and working with vendors to keep travelers fed.

"I know we had vending operators coming on site to refill some of the vending machines,” said Carrico. “When restaurants are closed, those get more heavily used with snacks and drinks. [We are] making sure we have enough for passengers heading into tonight and as the storm progresses tomorrow (Saturday)."

The airport offers free jump starts and tire inflation for passengers. Just call 317-487-5017.

"We certainly see that with the cold weather impacting vehicles, even in our covered garage,” said Carrico.

RESPONSES FROM AIRLINES:

Southwest Airlines

Thank you for reaching out to us. Here is an update to our operations in Winter Storm Elliott: https://swamedia.com/releases/winterstormelliott [swamedia.com]

Customers whose flights have been disrupted should contact Southwest Reservations. Those covered by the Travel Advisory who wish to voluntarily alter their travel are encouraged to do so.

Delta Airlines

While there are challenges that come with running an airline through winter weather conditions, Delta people remain steadfast in our commitment to safety and getting customers where they need to be as quickly as possible as operations recover at impacted airports.

Here are three things for customers to keep in mind if their travel is affected:

Automatic Rebooking: If a flight is canceled, Delta will attempt to automatically rebook affected customers on the next available flight to get customers to where they’re going and minimize delays.

Itinerary Updates: Delta will send updates on itinerary changes directly to a mobile device or by email. To enable this communication, please provide contact information at the time of booking or add it online via My Trips.

Self Service: Customers are encouraged to download and use the Fly Delta app or visit delta.com to check their flight status and manage their rebooking with convenient self-service options.

Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App. Customers can also get updates sent directly to their mobile device or by email with One-Time Flight Notification.

United Airlines

We currently have waivers in place for customers traveling to, from or through impacted cities [united.com].