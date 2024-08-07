More than 400,000 without power in northeast Ohio, AES Indiana sending crews to assist

INDIANAPOLIS — Following severe storms in northeast Ohio on Tuesday, AES Indiana will be sending crews to the area to offer mutual aid.

According to WRTV's sister station in Cleveland, WEWS, more than 400,000 people were without power as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

AES Indiana is reporting to the area at the request of First Energy of Cleveland.

In total, AES Indiana will send 12 Lineman with buckets and digger trucks, a supply truck, a garage mechanic, and a team leader to the area.

"We are proud to be able to send crews to help Cleveland after the devastating storms that left thousands of people without power," AES spokesperson Kelly Young said. "We wish them safety as they travel and help to restore power to the 400,000 people who are without power in the wake of the destruction."

AES says that sending crews to Cleveland will not impact the quick responses of their crews locally.