More than $80 million awarded for 26 infrastructure projects in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — In an effort to improve pedestrian safety around Indianapolis, pedestrian bridges are set to come to major areas on Indy's north side.

“[The] reality is when the bridge is built, you’ll be safe on it, it just gives so much peace of mind for the bikers, the walkers that utilize trails every day in our city,” City-County Councilor Nick Roberts told WRTV.

According to details from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization, roughly $13 million has been awarded to build pedestrian bridges across 82nd and 86th streets.

“Having a trail is really exciting and we want everyone to feel safe on the trail and a bridge is another step to having safety on the trail,” Roberts said.

This all comes as the Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization (IMPO) Transportation Policy Committee has awarded $80.1 million to fund 26 key projects across central Indiana.

In a press release, the IMPO says that these projects aim to improve regional connectivity, enhance road safety, promote cleaner air, and preserve essential infrastructure addressing the diverse needs of local communities while supporting the region’s rapidly growing population and economy.

“So covering the range of pedestrian bridges to pedestrian trails to intersection projects to trail projects,” IMPO director Anna Gremling said.

