More than sixty percent of Indianapolis' 2023 homicides remain unsolved

INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are tasked with finding answers after violent deaths in Marion County. Those answers can take time, as evidenced by IMPD's statistics.

IMPD reported 219 homicides in 2023, Their year-end report lists 138 of those homicides — more than sixty percent — remain unsolved going into 2024.

"There's a lot that goes into those cases," said William Young of IMPD. "Our detectives will continuously work as hard as they can to bring those cases to a close."

The report lists 15 solved homicides, as well as 52 homicides with an arrest but no conviction as of this article's publishing date. 11 other homicides were re-classified as "exceptionally cleared," which includes cases such as self-defense and accidental deaths.

33-year-old Brittany Allen's homicide on January 27 is among the unsolved cases. Her family is still waiting on an arrest or any identified suspects in her death.

"I thought it would be something very swift and not take as long as it has taken, said Allen's cousin Ebonie Peterson. "I've tried to step away from calling detectives as much, but her mom has called them more frequently, at least once every two weeks."

Young said the largest obstacle to solving cases is people who do not cooperate with law enforcement.

"In the communication that I have with my homicide investigators and aggravated assault detectives, the first thing they mention to me is, 'We need someone to come forth,'" Young said.

Young believes a change in the culture will improve the arrest rate, and he already sees signs of a new attitude emerging.

"We recognize the community is fed up with the homicides and non-fatal shootings we've had," Young said. "A testament is the arrests that we have made."

Peterson hopes her cousin's case will be the next arrest.

"I do believe in a higher power," Peterson said. "Justice will be served, I have no doubt in that."