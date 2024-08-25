Morgan County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man

MORGAN COUNTY — The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is searching for missing man.

Provided by MCSO William Lindermann

William Lindermann was last seen around 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday morning in the area of State Road 44 and Hess Road, just outside of Martinsville.

Police said he was last seen possibly wearing a gray shirt and shorts. He is believed to be on foot.

If you have any information on Lindermann, contact the Morgan County Dispatch center at 765-342-5544.

Friends and family of Lindermann tell WRTV they will have a search party for him organizing at noon on Sunday.

