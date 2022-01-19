"If You Give a Child a Book..." provides books to Martinsville students

MARTINSVILLE — It was a special school day for students at South Elementary School Tuesday.

265 kids each got to select four new books to call their own, thanks to your generosity and the Scripps Howard Foundation.

WRTV viewers raised $12,662 during the fall of 2021. That money funded this book fair and an upcoming one for Urban Act Academy students.

"It's fun, and I just like to sit down and read by the fire because it's really relaxing," third grader Olivia Jewart said. "It's just one of my favorite hobbies."

Second grader Gabe Pablo says his parents are good readers and now he's one, too.

School leaders say it's important to work on reading skills in the classroom daily, and also at home once they leave school.

For more information on "If You Give a Child a Book..." or to donate, click here.