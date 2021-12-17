Interstate 69 will open for traffic next week in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE — Interstate 69 construction is finally nearing an end in Martinsville.

The northbound lanes of I-69 between State Road 39 and Morgan Street will open Monday, while the southbound lanes will open later in the week.

Gov. Eric Holcomb and other officials will participate in a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. Monday.

The 5-mile stretch of what was Indiana 37 in Martinsville closed in January to upgrade the roadway and build interchanges.

Work will soon turn to upgrading the Indiana 37 corridor between Martinsville and Interstate 465 on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

That construction project is expected to continue into 2024. When work is complete, I-69 will run from the Canadian border at Port Sarnia, Michigan to Evansville.

RELATED | Martinsville business owners battle I-69 detour traffic through their community