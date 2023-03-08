Longtime Martinsville coach with "immeasurable" impact, Bill Siderewicz, has died

MARTINSVILLE — A man described as a "true legend" who had an "immeasurable" positive impact on the Martinsville community has died.

The MSD of Martinsville announced Tuesday that Coach Bill Siderewicz has died. The stadium lights were lit up Tuesday night on the field that bears his name.

"Over the past 50 years, no one has galvanized the community of Martinsville on Friday nights, more than Coach Bill Siderewicz," Athletic Director Kip Staggs said in a statement.

Siderewicz was inducted into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame on July 31, 1993. He was the head football coach at Martinsville High School from 1970-1999 with a career record of 222-68, making him the 8th winningest coach in Indiana at the time.

"The MSD of Martinsville is saddened to share that we have lost a true Martinsville legend," Superintendent Eric Bowlen shared. "He left a positive and indelible mark on the entire school community as more than just a coach ... Speaking personally, I am saddened, but also feel blessed and honored to have learned and worked with Coach Siderewicz. I became a better educator and coach as a result."

Funeral and memorial arrangements are pending.