Interstate 69 segment opens for traffic in Martinsville after year of construction

MARTINSVILLE — Interstate 69 construction that caused bottlenecks in Martinsville this year is finally over.

The northbound lanes of I-69 between State Road 39 and Morgan Street opened Monday. The southbound lanes will open later in the week.

Gov. Eric Holcomb and other officials participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday morning.

"We're done now with this section and we can see the finish line not too far off into the horizon, so I couldn't be more thrilled and filled with Hoosier pride than I am this morning knowing that we are going to be able as Sen. (Rodric) Bray described leveraging our state's superior location like never before," Holcomb said.

The 5-mile stretch of what was Indiana 37 in Martinsville closed in January to upgrade the roadway and build interchanges.

Work will soon turn to upgrading the Indiana 37 corridor between Martinsville and Interstate 465 on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

That construction project is expected to continue into 2024. When work is complete, I-69 will run from the Canadian border at Port Sarnia, Michigan to Evansville.

