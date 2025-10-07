Mooresville Public Library writing new chapter with extensive renovation

MOORESVILLE — 2025 is a year of change for the Mooresville Public Library, thanks to constant construction, but the library is on track to unveil its new look by the end of the year.

The library is renovating space within its current building, which opened in 1987 and was expanded in 2005. The children's and teen sections are both growing, while the basement floor previously used for storage is turning into a study and conference room area.

"I really want us to be a third place where people can spend time, where they're not at home and not at work," said Mooresville Public Library interim director Sandra Osborn.

Library patron Terry Broviak uses the space for his work as a private investigator. He said he is excited to see the investment in the library.

"Everybody needs to come use it. It's here and it's paid for," Broviak said. "It doesn't get any better for a portable office. I print, fax, and go find a quiet spot in the back to interview my clients."

Construction on the new-look library started at the beginning of the year and is estimated to end around New Year's Eve. Osborn told WRTV that construction crews have done their loudest work in the hours when patrons are not using the library.

The library is removing its computer lab space to expand the children's and teen areas. Osborn said the alteration is badly needed for the community.

"In storytime hours, they would have 30 kids and their parents here," Osborn said about the old configuration. "It was bursting at the seams."

The 30,000 children's books in the library's collection were temporarily relocated to the library's community room.

A rendering of what the library will look like after the renovation greets patrons at the information desk. Osborn said the completed library will live up to the renderings' great expectations.

"We're under construction, but very soon, we're going to have a great new library for everyone here in Mooresville," Osborn said.

