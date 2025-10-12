Morgan County authorities seek help finding suspected arsonist

CAMBY, Ind. — Morgan County authorities are asking for the public's help finding the person who allegedly set a fire that burned four homes early Saturday morning.

The fire happened just after 4 a.m. on Cardonia Drive in Camby. When firefighters arrived, the first home was fully engulfed in flames.

An explosion caused the fire to spread and destroy two other homes and damaged another. Investigators say thankfully, no one was hurt.

Lisa Harmon, who rents the home where the fire started, said she came home to find her house in flames. She has been renting the home for about a year.

"I came home to the fire, just the fire bursting out in flames, burning," Harmon said.

Harmon said she has seen video of the incident that shows someone running after apparently setting the fire.

"It looks like they ran. It looks like they threw it looks like maybe gas got a hold of them and it got on them, and you know how it happens if you throw gas on a fire or whatever if you're throwing it for whatever and it traveled to them," she said.

Harmon lost everything she owned in the fire, including her truck and her son’ car.

"I lost everything I own. Including my truck," Harmon said. "So we're just waiting to see what's next."

She is staying in a camper for now. The Red Cross has come out to help the affected families.

Harmon is still looking for her cat, Miss Kitty, a 7-year-old long-haired Maine Coon who was in the house when the fire started. The cat has a bell around her neck and is chipped.

"We had a neighbor come over named Travis. He is the hero here, so I want to get that out there. He busted out the window in the back of the house, the glass door. He ran in the house. He ran upstairs and looked, and all the doors were open." Harmon said.

"And then he ran downstairs and he said he didn't see any animals in the house," she said.

"I believe I'm hoping my cat ran out the glass door, but as of right now we don't see her anywhere so we put it on Heartland Crossing to be looking out for her just in case she comes back," Harmon said.

If you have any information about the fire, you're asked to call the Morgan County Sheriff's Department at 765-342-5544. If someone finds Miss Kitty, they can contact Harmon through the Heartland Crossing community page.