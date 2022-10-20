Morgan County high school student saved after going into sudden cardiac arrest at school

MONROVIA — A Monrovia High School junior is thanking his best friend and the first responders who saved his life earlier this month.

“I am very thankful for my entire town and everyone who has been there to help me,” Jacob Mikeworth said.

Mikeworth was in choir class on Oct. 5 when he went into sudden cardiac arrest. His best friend was next to him as his folder and body collapsed.

“I held his head straight and tried to see if he would respond,” Judson Miller said.

What happened next only took minutes, but those minutes were the ones that would end up saving Mikeworth’s life. The school responded immediately.

First responders were on the scene performing CPR and using an AED before Mikeworth regained consciousness and was taken to Riley Hospital for Children.

“Sudden cardiac arrest is not one of those things [you think about], so your mind automatically jumps to the worst-case scenario,” Mikeworth's mom, Amy, said.

Mikeworth spent nearly a week at Riley and now wears a life vest that will deliver a shock if he needs it. He says he want to be a therapist one day.

“I’m glad that they were there; it means a lot to me — more than they could possibly imagine,” Mikeworth said.

Monrovia High School says they have about 5-8 AEDs throughout campus.

Indiana law requires all teachers to receive training in CPR and how to use an AED.

The Indiana Department of Education says that Indiana law does not specify requirements for AED placement in schools.

If you are looking to become CPR certified click here.

Doctors say reducing your risk for sudden cardiac arrest includes regular checkups, being screened for heart disease, living a heart-healthy lifestyle that includes eating healthy foods and regular exercise.

