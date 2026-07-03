‘Nothing escaped’: Morgan County time capsule destroyed by water damage

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. (WRTV) — A time capsule buried on the Morgan County courthouse lawn on July 4, 1976, and recently unearthed during renovation, has suffered significant water damage.

The Morgan County America 250 Committee shared word of the incident on social media.

The committee says the capsule was dug up in 2025 to accommodate courthouse renovations. While two small dents were noted and sealed at that time, no signs of water damage were noticed. The vault lid was even intact.

Due to the accidental early unearthing, county commissioners deferred opening the capsule until the upcoming July 4, 2026, anniversary event.

Provided Photo/Morgan County America 250 Committee Water-damaged contents of a 1976 Morgan County time capsule lay out for examination.

The first sign that something had gone wrong was a strong, foul “stench” coming from the vault, which signaled an artefact’s worst enemy – water.

The committee found that all items inside were thoroughly soaked, with roughly a half-inch of water settling at the bottom of the trunk. “Nothing escaped the water,” the committee said.

Investigators believe the vault’s damage occurred before its 2025 recovery, likely due to prior utility-related excavation near the courthouse. A 6- to 8-inch split in the liner — undetectable when dug up in 2025 — likely allowed groundwater to enter over the years.

Volunteers carefully extracted items to dry them in hopes of salvaging artifacts for the planned July 4 ceremony.

Most contents had been stored in paper envelopes, which dissolved, compounding the damage.

The committee said it is reaching out to the Indiana Historical Society and History Museum for guidance on restoration and preservation.

As names on items are identified, families will be contacted to reclaim their possessions. Recovered artifacts and stories will be preserved for the historical record.

Provided Photo/Morgan County America 250 Committee Water-damaged contents of a 1976 Morgan County time capsule lay out for examination.

Looking ahead, the committee says it will collect items on July 4 at Jimmy Nash Park for a new 2076 time capsule.

Unlike the 1976 vault, this capsule will NOT be buried. The committee explained that the Indiana America 250 Commission has warned everyone not to bury time capsules.

“Our county, sadly, was not given this sage advice in 1976,” they said.

Anyone interested in submitting items should submit them in large, 10-by-13-inch or legal-sized mailing envelopes. The state recommends archival paper for written documents and prohibits plastic, liquids, or hazardous materials.

The new capsule items will be placed in archival boxes inside a locked antique trunk, then stored in a county museum. A list of contributors and intended recipients will be attached to the outside of the trunk, along with instructions for the trunk’s care should the museum close before 2076.

The committee also welcomed written stories from the public about the 1976 capsule, saying those accounts will be placed in a binder at the museum for posterity.