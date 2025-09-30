Proposed Morgan County data center moves one step closer to becoming reality

MARTINSVILLE — The Morgan County Plan Commission voted 5-2 in favor of a rezoning petition for a data center in the rural town of Monrovia.

The proposal would rezone 158 acres of agricultural land along State Road 42 east of Monrovia to planned unit development or PUD.

The county previously rezoned more than 300 acres of that property for the project earlier this year.

Dozens gathered for a rally before the special meeting on Monday, including Christopher Lamberson.

Lamberson owns farmland two miles from the proposed data center.

“I’m afraid our well water is just gonna go dry. That’s how groundwater works, it sucks from one place and starts to pull from other aquifers," Lamberson said.

During the meeting, there was close to two hours of public comment from concerned neighbors, all voicing negative opinions on the data center.

Bill Rumbaugh was one of those who voted in favor.

“I don’t really think this is gonna impair an area in the location it is that much. It’s gonna be berm, 65 DBs [decibels], that’s what my voice is right now. You’re 150 away from the road. Yes, there are some disadvantages, but there are more advantages. And even with the tax abatement, we’re gonna make some money here in the county," Rumbaugh said.

The proposal now goes to the county commissioners for a vote.

Lamberson says it’s not too late to put the brakes on the next rezone.

“We have a chance to stop this. I don’t want them to fall into the sunken cost fallacy. I want them to realize we still have time to stop this. Construction has not began. We can stop this data center from coming in and capturing more and more land and water from the citizens," he said.