Silver Alert issued for missing woman from Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY — A Silver Alert has been declared for an 83-year-old woman last seen Wednesday afternoon in Martinsville.

Mary Sievers is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 164 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes, according to the alert. She is believed to be driving a green 2006 Toyota Prius with Indiana registration VIA914.

She was last seen around 1 p.m. on June 30, 2021

Sievers is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at 317-342-5544 or 911.