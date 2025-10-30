Morgan Wallen announces back-to-back shows at Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS — Country superstar Morgan Wallen announced his Still The Problem Tour 2026 on Thursday, including back-to-back nights at Lucas Oil Stadium on May 8 and 9.

Supporting acts for the Indianapolis shows include Brooks & Dunn, Ella Langley, Hudson Westbrook, Flatland Cavalry and Zach John King, with supporting acts varying by day.

Pre-sale registration opens now through Thursday, November 6 at 10 p.m. local time at StillTheProblem.com.

General public tickets go on sale Friday, November 7 at 10 a.m. EST.

Wallen, a 19-time Billboard Music Award winner, has been called "one of the hottest artists of the century" by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette following his recent tour performances.

Most tour stops will feature two consecutive nights, with Indianapolis among the cities getting double shows from the chart-topping artist.