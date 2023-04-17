Morristown Jr. Sr. High School student dies in fatal crash

SHELBYVILLE — A Morristown Jr. Sr. High School died Monday morning after a fatal crash, according to the Shelbyville Police Department.

According to police, 18-year-old Colt Andry was driving south bound in the 1700 block of Miller Avenue at 8 a.m. this morning.

A tractor-trailer owned by Thomas Oil Company was driven by Peter Crater and was driving north.

The investigation shows that the pickup truck driven by Andry left its lane and crossed over into the north bound lane before crashing with the tractor trailer.

This caused Andy's truck to flip onto its side and then onto its roof.

Andry was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police say intoxication is not believed to be a factor in the crash, but toxicology results are pending as standard procedure for any fatal crash.

Morristown Jr. Sr. High School made a statement this morning on the incident: