Morristown Jr. Sr. High School student dies in fatal crash

SHELBYVILLE — A Morristown Jr. Sr. High School died Monday morning after a fatal crash, according to the Shelbyville Police Department.
According to police, 18-year-old Colt Andry was driving south bound in the 1700 block of Miller Avenue at 8 a.m. this morning.
A tractor-trailer owned by Thomas Oil Company was driven by Peter Crater and was driving north.
The investigation shows that the pickup truck driven by Andry left its lane and crossed over into the north bound lane before crashing with the tractor trailer.
This caused Andy's truck to flip onto its side and then onto its roof.
Andry was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Police say intoxication is not believed to be a factor in the crash, but toxicology results are pending as standard procedure for any fatal crash.
Morristown Jr. Sr. High School made a statement this morning on the incident:
Earlier this morning we were informed of the passing of senior Colt Andry in a car accident as he was traveling to Blue River Career Programs in Shelbyville. Colt was a beloved classmate and had an infectious personality that all of his classmates and fellow students loved. Colt had faced many challenges in his young life, but had overcome them with grit, determination, and strength. Since this morning, we have had grief counselors, pastors, therapy dogs, and fellow schools stop in and offer support to our students and staff. We will continue to have support available throughout the week as we come together in this very difficult time. Colt was truly a blessing to have in our school and he will be missed tremendously. We offer our sincere condolences to his entire family during this time. Fly High Colt!