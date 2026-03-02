Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
3  Closings/Delays
News and HeadlinesLocal News

Actions

Mortgage rates drop below 6%, what that means for the housing market in central Indiana

for sale
WRTV
for sale
Posted

INDIANAPOLIS— For the first time in more than three years, mortgage rates have fallen below 6%.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

Mortgage rates drop below 6% for the first time in three years

“My magic number I’ve said for a couple years was 5.99,” said Dan O’Brien, a Realtor with Trueblood Real Estate.

O’Brien said that threshold could prompt homeowners who locked in lower interest rates to consider selling.

“It’s just that mental aspect of, ‘Oh, I don’t want to trade it for a 6%,’” O’Brien said. “But now that we’re under, I think it will open up the thought of, ‘I’ll consider selling again.’”

For the past three and a half years, mortgage rates have hovered between 6% and 8%. According to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, the last time the average 30-year mortgage rate dipped below 6% was the week of Sept. 8, 2022.

Poster image - 2026-03-02T163433.155.jpg

“A lower interest rate means more affordability, and that’s what we’re ultimately looking for in terms of the buyer’s power to purchase a home,” O’Brien said.

To show the impact, we ran the numbers.

In January, the average sale price of a home in central Indiana was $300,000. With 5% down, a 30-year mortgage on $285,000 at 8% interest would cost about $2,466 per month. At 7%, the monthly payment drops by more than $200 to $2,271. At 6%, it falls further to $2,083.

Those figures do not include taxes, mortgage insurance or homeowners insurance.

Poster image - 2026-03-02T163253.089.jpg

“It makes it much more palatable to buy a house in these lower interest rates when they’re coming from such a large percentage of the population having a lower interest,” O’Brien said.

He expects the market to pick up this year.

“It’s one of those where sellers are able to get a really good price for a house, but buyers are now able to negotiate a little more, which had gone by the wayside in the early 2020s,” O’Brien said.

__

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.