Most residents displaced in Franklin fire back home

FRANKLIN — After days of waiting, 50 of the 52 displaced residents in Franklin were finally back home on Thursday.

They were forced out Friday morning after a massive fire tore through a nearby apartment building under construction. The investigation into the cause of the fire is set to begin in the next few weeks.

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Compass Park resident Scott Keehn said, "I looked out the patio, and I saw the fire in the new building and I said, 'Holy moly, this one's for real.'"

Keehn says he went into the hallway, and instructed other residents to evacuate the building. He says he's grateful for the staff and Franklin community for coming together. "These guys showed up, and pretty much saved our building and probably some lives, too."

One couple remained displaced due to water damage in their unit, and could be out for a while. Compass Park CEO Mike Spencer said, "That restoration is underway but it's going to take a little longer because there's some drywall that needs to be replaced, and stuff like that. No damage to their possessions."

The 39-unit building that caught fire was unoccupied, and about 100 days away from opening. Spencer says there will be a meeting next week to talk about what's next with the people who were supposed to move in.

Spencer said, "Work with them and talk with them about what we think a timeline looks like, and see how we can work to bring them comfort and peace of mind."

The $20 million project is a loss, but Spencer says there are hopes to rebuild.

For people who live in Compass Park, they're just glad to be back home, and that everyone walked away safe. Keehn said, "They're doing everything they can to help us, and they have, and it's nice to be home, but Mike, I have bad news, the water pressure's going to drop tonight because everybody's going to be doing laundry."

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