Mothers Against Violence holds gathering for siblings affected by gun violence

INDIANAPOLIS — A group of moms in Indianapolis are working to find solutions to gun violence in our city.

Mothers Against Violence Healing Ministry supports families that have lost a loved one to gun violence or overdoses.

Donita Royal started the organization 10 years ago after she lost her son.

The group offers support to families by being there at crime scenes, funerals and vigils. They're also there to offer a hug or warm meal.

On Saturday night, they focused on the siblings of those who have died.

"Because they’re hurting as well," said Debera Grene, who lost her grandson 10 years ago.

"We don’t know want our young people to get numb to it or comfortable," Royal said.

Arnitra Torrence is Donita's daughter. She helped put the gathering together.

"The grief never goes away. It come and goes, especially with all the violence in the street. It just opens up a wound every time you see a young, black man dying," Torrence said.

The ongoing violence in Indianapolis is also why Mothers Against Violence Healing Ministry is reaching out to young people. They say the solution starts with helping the younger generation find a purpose.

"You have to give them something or someone who cares. Care, love, listen and meet them where they at. They’re struggling out here, so we gotta give them something," Royal said.

"We’re absolutely trying. We try to reach one home at a time, one family at a time. It takes a while and sometimes even counseling or religion. However we can reach them is how we do it," Grene said.

Torrence says having a space to come together with people who went through a similar experience helps.

"It does feel good that we can bring all this together and talk about it together and just, you know, let them know they’re not overlooked."

If you would like to find out more about Mothers Against Violence Healing Ministry or donate you can visit their website.

