Motorcycle group holds memorial ride for 2 bikers, urges drivers to be more conscious

INDIANAPOLIS — A local motorcycle group held a memorial ride Sunday afternoon to honor two bikers who recently lost their lives.

Wilman Yobani, also known as Chele, and Frank E. Brito both died at the end of the summer. The two were members of the Pitanas Malditas Ryders.

“Frank was shot, and Chele passed away two days later. He was hit by a drunk driver,” Carlos Checko said. “They were both very well known in the biking community.”

Checko, along with dozens of other bikers, met at Guanaquita Restaurant, located on Girls School Road in Indianapolis, for a memorial ride around I-465. The group plans on holding the ride annually to honor the men.

WRTV

“Frank and Chele were always positive and willing to help the group,” Checko said. “Frank would be willing to drive to pick up any rider who was hurt or in danger. Chele was just a leader. He was the one who took us everywhere.”

Two additional members of the Pitanas Malditas Ryders, Salvador Guerrero and Iker Solano, were killed earlier this year. They were also honored at the event.

WRTV

Although the memorial ride was a good way to bring friends, family and loved ones together to celebrate the lives of the men who were lost, organizers wanted the event to send a bigger message.

“For any driver that are sharing the road with us, please be conscious that you are protected in your vehicles, but we are exposed to the elements,” Checko said. “In this new age where we have people driving under the influence and texting while driving, it’s easy to forget you’re sharing the road.”