Motorcyclist critically injured in Hendricks County crash

NORTH SALEM — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash near North Salem on Thursday morning, police said.

According to the Hendricks County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area of CR 800 N and CR 400 W on a report of a crash around 8 a.m.

Deputies arrived to find a motorcycle in a field and the driver with a serious bodily injury.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

At this time, the crash is under investigation.

A crash reconstructionist will assist to determine the cause.