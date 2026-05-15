Motorcyclist dead after crashing into school bus in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WRTV) -- A motorcyclist died Friday afternoon in a collision with a school bus in southern Tippecanoe County, Indiana State Police said.

No other injuries were reported in the crash that happened just after 4 p.m. Friday at the intersection of State Road 28 and County Road 400 East in rural Lafayette.

Investigators think the Tippecanoe School Corp. bus, with four Wainwright Middle School students aboard, was southbound on County Road 400 East. The bus had stopped at the intersection with State Road 28, then entered the intersection to turn left and travel east on the highway. That's when the westbound motorcycle collided with the bus.

The Tippecanoe County Coroner's Office will determine the identity and cause of death of the motorcyclist, who died at the crash scene.