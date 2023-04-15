Motorcyclist dies after colliding with another vehicle in Tippecanoe County

INDIANAPOLIS — A motorcyclist died after colliding with a vehicle in Tippecanoe County.

On Friday evening, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road 300 North and County Road 725 East.

Additional information indicated one of the vehicles was a motorcycle.

Upon arrival, deputies located the driver of the motorcycle with life-threatening injuries.

Despite aid from emergency responders, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police. a 2014 Kia Soul was traveling west on County Road 300 North. The driver, identified as 20-year-old Kaylee Strauch, stopped at the intersection of County Road 725 East while attempting to make a left turn.

As Strauch was stopped, a westbound 2019 Harley Davidson was behind her and did not slow for the turning vehicle.

The Harley Davidson struck the left rear of the Kia, ejecting the driver of the motorcycle. Strauch suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries.