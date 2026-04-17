Motorcyclist dies after crash on College Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS — A motorcyclist critically injured in an accident on the near north side on Thursday evening has died from their injuries.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened around 5:20 p.m. near the intersection of 33rd Street and College Avenue in the Mapleton-Fall Creek neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they learned the crash occurred between a motorcycle and a black sedan, both traveling northbound on College Avenue. First responders rushed the motorcyclist to a hospital in critical condition.

The woman driving the sedan remained at the scene and cooperated with detectives. She was taken to a hospital for a blood draw, which is common practice when there is an accident resulting in severe injuries.

The motorcyclist, an unidentified man, died sometime on Thursday.

IMPD said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.