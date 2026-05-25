Motorcyclist dies after crash on I-65 in Tippecanoe County

TIPPECANOE COUNTY (WRTV) — A motorcyclist is dead after crashing on I-65 in Tippecanoe County early Monday afternoon.

According to a release from state police, preliminary investigation shows just after 11 a.m., a motorcycle was traveling northbound on I-65 when, for a reason still under investigation, the rider lost control, traveled into the median, and struck the cable barrier.

Despite lifesaving efforts, the rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

The rider's name has not yet been released, and police did not share any further information regarding the incident.